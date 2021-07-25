Transcript for Heavy thunderstorms spawn tornadoes, flash floods in Midwest

Zohreen, thank you. In the midwest, severe thunderstorms spawning tornadoes as well as flash flooding. This tornado spotted near lake Huron, one of four spotted in that state. Storms knocking out power to more than 130,000 customers. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tornado sirens blaring in port Austin, Michigan, Saturday right before one of four tornadoes touched down in the state. Residents just north of Detroit woke up to destruction after an ef-1 tornado ripped through armada, Michigan, with winds of up to 105 miles an hour. Uprooting dozens of trees, sending some crashing through homes. We were sitting in the living room, girlfriend got an alert on the phone that we were having a tornado warning. Immediately had her and her daughter go into the bathroom. Before you know it, we were starting to hear some loud booms. Reporter: Radar just before 8:00 P.M. Lit up with dangerous storms. The owner of this home saying he was shocked to see his garage reduced to a pile of lumber and bricks. And all that remained of this house was its facade. Armies of electrical crews doing their best today to restore service to the more than 130,000 customers left without power. So many still in the dark. Let's get right to rob. Sounds like behind the storms, temperatures are heating up. Reporter: Yeah. It wasn't a cold front bringing in the storms. It's very warm behind the storms. A big chunk of the country will feel like it's well up and over 100 degrees. Tulsa, Memphis, Monroe, Dallas, feeling like 104. Air quality alerts downwind of all the fires. Flash flood washes for the monsoon have been expanded up towards Las Vegas. But Arizona hit the hardest. Tucson, putting a bit of a dent in the drought there. Unfortunately, all the rain is coming way too fast. Rob, thank you. Extreme weather is reaching around the globe.

