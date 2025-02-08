Heightened security ahead of Super Bowl

Security for the Super Bowl was elevated higher then normal as President Donald Trump is expected to attend. 

February 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live