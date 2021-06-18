24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

High school football player dies after head injury

Tyler Christman died after he suffered a serious head injury during a game on Saturday in Carthage, New York. He was 14 years old.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live