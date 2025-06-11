High school hydration manager who helped football team win reaches new milestone

David Muir reports on the inspiring milestone Robby Heil has achieved eight years after helping the Novi High School football team win by taking the field.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live