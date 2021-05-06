Transcript for High school senior denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag

Now to North Carolina and the growing outrage after a high school senior was denied his diploma for walking across the graduation stage draped in the Mexican flag. The teen arguing it was his attempt to honor his heritage, but the school demanding an apology, saying he violated dress code. Here's ABC's Ike ejiochi. Reporter: It's a moment every teenager remembers. Ever Martinez Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, ever Lopez will remember his graduation for the wrong reasons. Boo! Reporter: The ceremony at asheboro high school in North Carolina momentarily pausing when Lopez, seen here with a Mexican flag around his back, walks up to get his diploma and is denied it because of that flag. At that moment, we didn't realize any school officials come up to him, tell him, "Hey, take that off." Reporter: Adolfo Hurtado, Lopez's cousin, watching as Lopez and the principal speak. As he gets called up, we see that she leans over and pauses the ceremony and that's when we notice he starts to reach for his flag. Reporter: Lopez given the diploma holder, but told he won't get the diploma because he's violating dress code. The school saying in statements, "The incident is now about the Mexican flag." Adding they "Strongly support our students' expressions of their heritage," but go on to highlight the dress code allowing for decoration only on the graduation cap. He says he's not going to apologize because he didn't feel like he created the disruption. Reporter: Tonight, the school says it's re-evaluating its dress code policy and is working with Lopez and his family so that he'll receive his diploma. Whit? Ike, thank you.

