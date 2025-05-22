High school seniors in Tennessee answer questions they wrote to themselves in 2018

David Muir shares the story of a group of seniors from McCallie School, an all-boys school in Chattanooga, Tennessee that answered questions their younger selves asked when they were in 6th grade.

May 22, 2025

