Transcript for A high school valedictorian was censored while trying to speak about sexual assault

Thanks, rob. Next tonight, it's graduation season, one valedictorian is making national headlines for her speech, when she went offscript talking about the me too movement. She says her microphone was cut off. ABC's Marci Gonzalez reporting in from California. Reporter: This high school valedictorian silenced mid commencement speech. Talking about sexual assaults on campus. Which is why even when some people on this campus, those same people -- Reporter: Addressing the graduating class in California this week. Veering from the script approved by school administrators. The microphone was cut. If nobody knows then nothing can change. So that was my goal. It was just to speak up for this issue. Reporter: Classmates chanting to let her speak. The school district telling us, due to student privacy issues, we cannot and should not respond with specific information. She goes on to finish her speech in this video posted to YouTube. Learning on a campus in which some people defend prepretrators of sexual assault. The reason I spoke up wasn't for me but for everybody as a whole. Even people who aren't affected by this. She's now motivated to continue to speaking on women's rights issues when she starts classes at Stanford this fall. Cecilia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.