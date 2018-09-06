A high school valedictorian was censored while trying to speak about sexual assault

More
Lulabel Seitz of Petaluma High School in California said she was about to talk about her claim of being sexually assaulted by a fellow student and the school's handling of other cases.
1:37 | 06/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A high school valedictorian was censored while trying to speak about sexual assault
Thanks, rob. Next tonight, it's graduation season, one valedictorian is making national headlines for her speech, when she went offscript talking about the me too movement. She says her microphone was cut off. ABC's Marci Gonzalez reporting in from California. Reporter: This high school valedictorian silenced mid commencement speech. Talking about sexual assaults on campus. Which is why even when some people on this campus, those same people -- Reporter: Addressing the graduating class in California this week. Veering from the script approved by school administrators. The microphone was cut. If nobody knows then nothing can change. So that was my goal. It was just to speak up for this issue. Reporter: Classmates chanting to let her speak. The school district telling us, due to student privacy issues, we cannot and should not respond with specific information. She goes on to finish her speech in this video posted to YouTube. Learning on a campus in which some people defend prepretrators of sexual assault. The reason I spoke up wasn't for me but for everybody as a whole. Even people who aren't affected by this. She's now motivated to continue to speaking on women's rights issues when she starts classes at Stanford this fall. Cecilia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55777151,"title":"A high school valedictorian was censored while trying to speak about sexual assault","duration":"1:37","description":"Lulabel Seitz of Petaluma High School in California said she was about to talk about her claim of being sexually assaulted by a fellow student and the school's handling of other cases.","url":"/WNT/video/high-school-valedictorian-censored-speak-sexual-assault-55777151","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.