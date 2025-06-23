High temperatures and humidity bring oppressive heat to nearly half of America

A heat wave is bringing oppressive heat and humidity to nearly half the country. At a high school graduation in Paterson, NJ, over 160 people were treated for heat-related illnesses.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live