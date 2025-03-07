High winds rip down scaffolding in Northeast region

Strong winds made it difficult for planes flying into Washington, D.C. Winds gusted over 65 miles per hour in Massachusetts, where a scaffold collapsed on top of parked cars in Boston.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live