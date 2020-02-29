Now Playing: US signing a historic deal with the Taliban

Now Playing: 100-year-old turns 25 on leap day

Now Playing: Warehouse explosion in downtown LA

Now Playing: Police chase stolen ambulance

Now Playing: Historic Taliban peace deal signed

Now Playing: What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday

Now Playing: Key Democratic primary playing out in South Carolina

Now Playing: Officials start screening people traveling from Italy and South Korea

Now Playing: President authorizing highest travel advisory

Now Playing: 1st coronavirus death in the US confirmed

Now Playing: Trump addresses the nation after 1st known coronavirus death in US confirmed

Now Playing: Suspect steals ambulance in Philadelphia, sets off 90-minute police chase

Now Playing: Schools brace for the possibility of keeping student at home

Now Playing: The spread of coronavirus around the world is raising concerns about travel

Now Playing: Second community spread case of COVID-19 confirmed in California

Now Playing: Who killed Leah Freeman?: Part 11

Now Playing: Nick McGuffin tries to rebuild his life after his conviction is overturned: Part 10

Now Playing: Bombshell evidence discovered in Leah Freeman case: Part 9