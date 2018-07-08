Hockey Hall of Famer Stan Mikita dies at the age of 78

He spent his entire 22-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks and remains the team's all-time scoring leader.
3:00 | 08/07/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Hockey Hall of Famer Stan Mikita dies at the age of 78
A passing to note hockey hall of Famer Stan the key to it has died a legend in Chicago he spent his. 22 year career with the Blackhawks. With Stephanie.

