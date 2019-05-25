Transcript for Holiday weekend could be the best time to buy a car

big bargain on a new car. Inventory maxing out the lots and dealers offering big discounts. Marci Gonzalez out to save your money. Reporter: New car bargains are almost as much a part of this weekend as barbecues and beach days. There's memorial day savings on every vehicle in stock. Reporter: But this memorial day especially there are major savings for shoppers. It's better than the deals I got a week or two ago. Reporter: Right now dealers have extra inventory, especially on new trucks and SUVs that just aren't selling as fast as they planned. To get them off the lot, Ivan Drury at Edmunds says prices are being cut significantly. A lot of vehicles are sitting on lot 60, 70, 100 days and really that is the time to move. They need to sell these cars. Reporter: You could save more than $10,000 on a 2019 Kia sorrento. Prices on Chevy tahoes dropping as much as 12 grand. Experts say to get the best deal, focus not just on the price, but also the apr, and do your homework. Research online, know the prices, and comparison shop before setting foot in a dealership. It gives you bargaining power right? Yeah, it certainly gives you bargaining power because the dealers worst enemy is literally the other dealer that sells the same vehicle. Reporter: And experts say waiting until the end of the year might get you the best deals on luxury vehicles, but for all types, prices might not get any lower than they are this weekend, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.