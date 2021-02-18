Homeland Security seizes 10 million fake N95 masks

In an ongoing investigation into counterfeit masks, federal agents have intercepted more than 10 million counterfeit masks in recent weeks. Investigators notified about 6,000 potential scam victims.
2:17 | 02/18/21

Homeland Security seizes 10 million fake N95 masks

