-
Now Playing: Are pregnant women considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission?
-
Now Playing: CDC: Lowest rate of flu-related hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Millions are in the dark in Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks his silence after Rush Limbaugh’s death
-
Now Playing: How US can ramp up its vaccination effort
-
Now Playing: Navajo Nation making strides to vaccinate population
-
Now Playing: Streets of Dallas covered in snow after winter storm slams Texas
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about future COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: Can COVID-19 cause long-term heart damage?
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady’s body coach reveals secrets to superstar’s diet and workout
-
Now Playing: Joanne P. McCallie opens up about her mental health with new book, 'Secret Warrior'
-
Now Playing: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate
-
Now Playing: Cancer patient who wears onesies around hospital get a special surprise from staff
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines.
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Record freeze across the country
-
Now Playing: 1st federal mass vaccination sites open in Los Angeles and Oakland
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Democrats set to introduce immigration plan this week