Homes threatened by fast-moving wildfires east of Los Angeles

High winds tore the siding of an apartment building and left hundreds of thousands of people without power as one mobile-home park was decimated.
1:24 | 09/06/19

Homes threatened by fast-moving wildfires east of Los Angeles

