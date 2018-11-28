Honda recalls 2018, 2019 Honda Odysseys

More
There are concerns the power sliding door can open while the car is moving; the automaker is offering a free fix.
0:13 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Honda recalls 2018, 2019 Honda Odysseys
There is a new recall tonight involving a popular minivan Honda is recalling 2018 and when he nineteen Honda Odyssey is. Over concerns the power sliding door can open while the cars moving. The company is now offering owners a free fix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59482596,"title":"Honda recalls 2018, 2019 Honda Odysseys","duration":"0:13","description":"There are concerns the power sliding door can open while the car is moving; the automaker is offering a free fix. ","url":"/WNT/video/honda-recalls-2018-2019-honda-odysseys-59482596","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.