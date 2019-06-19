Transcript for Hope Hicks grilled behind closed doors on Capitol Hill

But the Biden campaign saying he was talking about working together, and they will move on. We will move on as well. Hope hicks, grilled by the house judiciary committee. Democrats furious about what she would not answer. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: The president's former top aide and confidante hope hicks not commenting as she arrived on capitol hill today. Ms. Hicks, are you going to answer question about your time at the white house? Have you discussed today's testimony with the president at all? Reporter: And inside the hearing room, she didn't have many answers either. A white house lawyer blocking her from answering any questions about her time in the administration, claiming she has what they describe as immunity. It could be as simple as, "Where is your office located? Objection." It is ridiculous. Reporter: Often seen but rarely heard. Thank you, Donald Trump. Reporter: Hicks was by the president's side throughout the campaign and during his first year in office as his communications director. She was one of trump's most trusted advisers, and one of the most frequently named people in the Mueller report. Now hope hicks is a tremendously talented person. She started off with us right from day one. Reporter: There for so many key moments. Hicks was on air force one when the president crafted that misleading statement for his son don junior about that trump tower meeting with the Russian lawyer. Today Democrats who hoped to grill hicks about the president's alleged obstruction, exasperated. This is an ongoing effort by the president of the United States to obstruct justice, to prevent congress from finding facts, and behaving as if he's above the law, and the court's not going to allow it. Mary, Democrats unhappy for much of the day. But late today, Jerry Nadler saying he learned what he called considerable information from hicks. Reporter: He said, he was in some ways satisfied. But also that the white house's claim of immunity will not stand. The president tweeting that they're putting hicks through

