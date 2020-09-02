Horrific massacre at Thailand mall kills at least 20

More
A Thai officer allegedly went on a bloody rampage with an assault rifle after killing his superior officer, hijacking a vehicle and stealing weapons.
1:53 | 02/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Horrific massacre at Thailand mall kills at least 20

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"A Thai officer allegedly went on a bloody rampage with an assault rifle after killing his superior officer, hijacking a vehicle and stealing weapons.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68852457","title":"Horrific massacre at Thailand mall kills at least 20","url":"/WNT/video/horrific-massacre-thailand-mall-kills-20-68852457"}