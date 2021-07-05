Transcript for Horrific scenes unfold in New Delhi hospitals

We continue to report on the horror with this coronavirus in India. Tonight a new record. More than 414,000 cases in a single day. And the new video now surfacing tonight. Authorities are looking at this. Staff ordered to abandon their posts for their own safety at one hospital. Family members getting inside to find the bodies of their loved ones. Here's lama hassan tonight. Reporter: Horrific scenes unfolding in a hospital icu outside New Delhi last week but only coming to light now. With no medical staff in sight, families went frantically searching for loved ones. Only to find them dead after the hospital reportedly ran out of oxygen. The administrator saying she ordered the doctors and nurses to hide after staff were attacked by grieving families a week before. The anger, no less now. This widely circulated video is now being investigated by local authorities. India, the global epicenter of the pandemic, hitting a new one-day record of over 414,000 infections and nearly 4,000 deaths. The international community is helping. Today the world's largest cargo plane carrying 1,000 ventilators and massive oxygen genergenerators. But tonight the Indian government being blasted by critics for not getting the oxygen supplies already in the country to the places they are needed most. Lama hassan following this from London tonight. The virus in India blamed on one variant, showing up elsewhere in the uk, and the Indian variant showing up here in the U.S. Reporter: Reported in half a dozen states but is only listed as a variant of interest, meaning the CDC is monitoring the situation. Here in the uk they're calling it a variant of concern because there is evidence it spreads more easily. David? Lama from London tonight. Lama, thank you.

