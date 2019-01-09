Transcript for A hotel in Northern California was evacuated due to a chemical contamination

Back now with the bizarre hazmat incident in California. Police in San Jose evacuating a hotel after chemicals may have made at least nine people sick. And now one person is dead. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Alarms blaring in this high-end hotel in northern California this weekend. Hazmat teams rushing in, responding to reports of a chemical contamination. I did actually smell something. It smelled like kind of gas or something like that. Reporter: Tonight, officials in San Jose are investigating whether a guest on the 19th floor of the fairmont hotel used those toxic chemicals to kill herself. The fumes sending nine other people to the hospital, and prompting police to evacuate four floors of the hotel. None of them appeared to be life-threatening situations. They all appeared to have minor difficulties when they left here. Reporter: The hotel working quickly to decontaminate the area telling ABC news, "We continue to work closely with local ems and our own safety officials to ensure the safety and security of both our guests and employees." And we're told the entire hotel is back open tonight. Tom? Marci, thank you. When we come back, the new

