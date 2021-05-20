House approves Jan. 6 commission bill

A bipartisan deal was reached in the House for a bill to set up a commission to investigate the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. House Republican leadership withdrew its support Wednesday.
2:57 | 05/20/21

