House Democrats set deadline for Trump to attend upcoming hearing

President Trump is demanding a full trial featuring live witnesses in the Senate chamber if and when the House sends over articles of impeachment to the Senate later this month.
1:22 | 12/07/19

Transcript for House Democrats set deadline for Trump to attend upcoming hearing

