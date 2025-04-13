House explosion leaves multiple people injured in Texas

Witnesses saw smoke rising in the area just after an explosion Sunday that leveled a home in Austin, Texas. At least three people were pulled out of the residence and are receiving treatment.

April 13, 2025

