House GOP elects Stefanik to replace Cheney

Rep. Elise Stefanik was elected to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the third-highest ranking GOP member in the House on Friday. Stefanik is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.
2:44 | 05/14/21

