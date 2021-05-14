Now Playing: ‘I do regret’ voting for Trump in 2020: Rep. Liz Cheney

Now Playing: Who is Elise Stefanik?

Now Playing: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist talks new gubernatorial run

Now Playing: Cheney ‘wouldn’t be surprised' if McCarthy was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 commission

Now Playing: Rep. Liz Cheney asks Republicans to speak out against ‘dangerous’ election lies

Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting AOC

Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the future of the GOP and Trump's role

Now Playing: House GOP elects Rep. Elise Stefanik to party leadership

Now Playing: House GOP to choose replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership role

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 13, 2021

Now Playing: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Health experts say fully vaccinated people can shed their masks

Now Playing: Sec. of State Antony Blinken says Israel has right to defend itself

Now Playing: GOP congressman urges Biden to work with Republicans on immigration

Now Playing: How the Biden administration aims to prevent future cyberattacks

Now Playing: Hearing on riot exposes partisan divisions