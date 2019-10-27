Transcript for House impeachment investigators heard from America’s top European diplomat

Back to Washington where president trump is celebrating his ISIS victory while the impeachment investigation marches on. Former chief of staff John Kelly revealing the advice he gave the president in order to avoid being impeached. More depositions scheduled for the week ahead. Here's David Wright. Reporter: "Don't surround yourself with yes men." That's the last piece of advice the former white house chief of staff John Kelly says he gave president trump before leaving the white house in January. Someone has got to be the guy that tells you that you either have the authority or you don't. Or, Mr. President, don't do it because -- whatever. But don't hire someone that will just nod and say, you know, that's a great idea, Mr. President. Because you will be impeached. Reporter: President trump insists, "John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that." Adding that he "Would have thrown him out of the office" if he did. This weekend, house impeachment investigators heard from America's top European diplomat. Philip reeker reportedly said he and others sounded the alarm about what appeared to be a shadow foreign policy for Ukraine serving the president's political interests, only to be shut down by top officials at the state department. He's being honest and telling us what he's observed. His testimony is credible, just, there's just no earth-shattering revelations. Reporter: Investigators are now eager to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton. The mustachioed firebrand abruptly left the administration last month after reportedly expressing grave concerns about Ukraine policy. John Bolton is a very important witness. This is someone who was concerned that people in the state department, ambassador sondland, Mulvaney, others, were cooking up a drug deal, and by that he meant a corrupt deal. David, on John Bolton, the committees are hoping to hear from one of his deputies, but the testimony is still up in the air? Reporter: Yes, he's asked a federal judge to decide what should take precedence, a congressional subpoena or the white house order not to cooperate. David, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

