House releases impeachment report released

More
Rep. Adam Schiff laid out the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for subverting US national security through a scheme to exploit Ukraine's need for U.S. military assistance.
3:25 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House releases impeachment report released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:25","description":"Rep. Adam Schiff laid out the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for subverting US national security through a scheme to exploit Ukraine's need for U.S. military assistance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67475281","title":"House releases impeachment report released","url":"/WNT/video/house-releases-impeachment-report-released-67475281"}