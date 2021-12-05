House Republicans vote to remove Cheney from leadership

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of her GOP leadership position on Wednesday following her ongoing criticism of former President Donald Trump and his attacks on the 2020 election results.
3:41 | 05/12/21

