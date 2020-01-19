House submits summary of case for Senate impeachment trial

More
The House Democrats' summary argues why President Donald Trump should be removed, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
2:41 | 01/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House submits summary of case for Senate impeachment trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"The House Democrats' summary argues why President Donald Trump should be removed, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68376827","title":"House submits summary of case for Senate impeachment trial","url":"/WNT/video/house-submits-summary-case-senate-impeachment-trial-68376827"}