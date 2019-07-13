House votes to make 9/11 victim compensation fund permanent

More
Comedian Jon Stewart and activists made emotional pleas before Congress in June to extend the fund.
1:32 | 07/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House votes to make 9/11 victim compensation fund permanent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Comedian Jon Stewart and activists made emotional pleas before Congress in June to extend the fund.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64303976","title":"House votes to make 9/11 victim compensation fund permanent","url":"/WNT/video/house-votes-make-911-victim-compensation-fund-permanent-64303976"}