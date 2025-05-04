Houthi ballistic missile targets Israeli airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against the Houthis after a missile fired from Yemen penetrated Israel's highly sophisticated iron dome air defense system.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live