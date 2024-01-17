Houthi continue attacks in Red Sea despite US response strikes

The terrorist group confirmed they targeted an American cargo ship in the Red Sea following strikes by the U.S. that were in response to the Houthi’s continued attacks.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live