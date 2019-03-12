Howard volleyball player misses tournament to donate stem cells

Jurnee Farrell donated stem cells to help a stranger in desperate need and sat out three games as she recovered; her team is headed to the NCAA tournament (with her!).
1:16 | 12/03/19

Transcript for Howard volleyball player misses tournament to donate stem cells

