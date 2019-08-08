Transcript for Hundreds arrested from immigration raid in Mississippi

Next, we turn to the youngest faces of the nation's immigration crisis. After sweeping raids of undocumented immigrants in Mississippi, children coming home after their first day back at school learning one of their parents was among the hundreds tonight, what the head of homeland security said when our reporter showed him those faces. Here's ABC's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, some families in anguish after the largest single state immigration crackdown ever by oois ice I.C.E. Agents. Please, let him free. Reporter: Children coming home in Mississippi after their first day of school, heartbroken after learning a parent was one of the 680 rounded up. I need my dad. My dad did not do nothing. He's not a criminal. Reporter: Agents raided multiple food processing plants Wednesday. Tonight, in an exclusive interview, we asked the acting secretary of homeland security about that raid. What would you say to that little girl? Obviously, the impact and enforcement of law can be devastating for families. What I would say is that I.C.E. Is going to go through a case by case process. If he needs that parent for care tonight, they're probably already released. Reporter: Kevin mcali unanimous tells us 40% of those detailed yesterday in that raid have been released, with parents getting top priority. All this, as 5,000 migrants remain in facilities across the country. Tonight, homeland security allowing our cameras for the first time inside a holding center in yuma, Arizona, built after a massive spike in families crossing the border. Our border stations are really police stations. They're not equipped for handling humanitarian issues. That's why we built temporary facilities like this. Reporter: We witnessed many lying on mats and covers in silver Mylar blankets. They have air conditioning, clean showers, plenty of food and medical staff on-site 24/7. The images are a contrast to a damning July inspector general report that showed jam-packed conditions inside five centers in Texas, faces pressed against the glass. The report called one facility a ticking time bomb. Can you guarantee that all migrants in detention centers are in human conditions right So, that is a daily focus of everybody in our entire chain of command. Reporter: He claims there are now similar sites to this yuma facility elsewhere, which authorities say have significantly eased the pressure on detention centers. And will Carr joins us live the homeland security chief telling you tonight that the numbers of migrants crossing the border is down? Reporter: That's right, Tom. He tells me there's been a significant drop here in yuma and in El Paso, but he says we're still beyond crisis level and that congress needs to step up. Tom? All right, will, thank you so

