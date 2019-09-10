Hundreds of thousands of Californians without power

After power lines sparked a series of historically devastating wildfires in recent years, utility companies proactively shut power off across the region, frustrating residents.
Transcript for Hundreds of thousands of Californians without power
Tonight, California's largest utility making an extraordinary mare move, cutting power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires sparked by a wind-blown power line, but many are furious. ABC's will Carr in mill valley, Virginia. Reporter: Tonight, hundreds of thousands of californians are without power, including Lindsey Garcia and her three kids. I'm hoping it doesn't last five days. You know, that's kind of insane. Reporter: After power lines sparked a series of historically devastating wildfires utility companies, including pg&e, just proactively shut power off across the region. The first wave of outages striking in the middle of the night. Tens of thousands are in the dark. Reporter: Frustration now growing. Pg&e while out doing operations some of their field level staff have been met with some aggression. Reporter: Some are surviving by generators. Others draped in darkness. There has to be a better way than turn the power off for five days, because that's going to trash our economy. Reporter: Many businesses forced to shut their doors. So, there's no way you can do business today? None. Reporter: While residents stocked up on supplies, pg&e's website crashed, leaving families, like the Garcias, wondering exactly how long they'll have to you toer through without electricity. It's not that hot, it's not windy, I don't know why the power is shut off. Reporter: Tonight, there's a real rush to get gas and other supplies, because nobody knows how long these power outages will last for. Pg and E says it could be through the weekend. David? All right, will Carr in California. Thank you, will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

