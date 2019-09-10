Transcript for Hundreds of thousands of Californians without power

Tonight, California's largest utility making an extraordinary mare move, cutting power to hundreds of thousands to avoid wildfires sparked by a wind-blown power line, but many are furious. ABC's will Carr in mill valley, Virginia. Reporter: Tonight, hundreds of thousands of californians are without power, including Lindsey Garcia and her three kids. I'm hoping it doesn't last five days. You know, that's kind of insane. Reporter: After power lines sparked a series of historically devastating wildfires utility companies, including pg&e, just proactively shut power off across the region. The first wave of outages striking in the middle of the night. Tens of thousands are in the dark. Reporter: Frustration now growing. Pg&e while out doing operations some of their field level staff have been met with some aggression. Reporter: Some are surviving by generators. Others draped in darkness. There has to be a better way than turn the power off for five days, because that's going to trash our economy. Reporter: Many businesses forced to shut their doors. So, there's no way you can do business today? None. Reporter: While residents stocked up on supplies, pg&e's website crashed, leaving families, like the Garcias, wondering exactly how long they'll have to you toer through without electricity. It's not that hot, it's not windy, I don't know why the power is shut off. Reporter: Tonight, there's a real rush to get gas and other supplies, because nobody knows how long these power outages will last for. Pg and E says it could be through the weekend. David? All right, will Carr in California. Thank you, will.

