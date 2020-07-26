-
Now Playing: Hail storm, Dhaka floods, justice demands for Guillen: World in Photos, July 22
-
Now Playing: Fire debris floods channel in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Man disguised as senior citizen charged after for casino crime spree
-
Now Playing: FAA issues emergency inspections of 737 planes
-
Now Playing: Woman’s epic rap about missing Disneyland is the most magic you will see today
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Airline to pay passengers’ coronavirus expenses
-
Now Playing: New Las Vegas restaurant takes guests back to the early days of Sin City
-
Now Playing: ABC’s Bob Woodruff and his son, Mack, talk about their adventures with NatGeo
-
Now Playing: Airlines crack down on face coverings
-
Now Playing: Mom shares strategies for flying safely with kids this summer
-
Now Playing: Summer travel tips
-
Now Playing: Americans flock to beaches to beat the heat
-
Now Playing: Severe storms and extreme heat move across the country
-
Now Playing: Off-duty officer saves young boy from potential shark attack
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat causing concern around the nation
-
Now Playing: New footage shows sharks swarming volcanoes
-
Now Playing: New York places new requirement on out-of-state travelers
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather conditions pound much of the country
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Fay moves out