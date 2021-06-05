Husband charged with wife’s murder makes court appearance

More
Authorities arrested Barry Morphew Wednesday and charged him with his wife Suzanne Morphew’s murder. A judge ordered that he is to be held without bail, but is allowed visits from his daughters.
1:36 | 05/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Husband charged with wife’s murder makes court appearance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Authorities arrested Barry Morphew Wednesday and charged him with his wife Suzanne Morphew’s murder. A judge ordered that he is to be held without bail, but is allowed visits from his daughters. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77542261","title":"Husband charged with wife’s murder makes court appearance","url":"/WNT/video/husband-charged-wifes-murder-makes-court-appearance-77542261"}