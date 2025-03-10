ICE detains Palestinian activist at Columbia University

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in New York City to demand the release of Palestinian protest organizer Mahmoud Khalil, who faces deportation despite holding a green card, his attorney said.

March 10, 2025

