Illinois mail carrier assists man who fell and hit his head

Jaylen Lockhart didn't hesitate to help Guy Miller stop the bleeding and alerted his family about the situation. The grateful Millers invited Lockhart and his family to join them for Thanksgiving.  

November 22, 2024

