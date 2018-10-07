Transcript for Illinois man harasses a woman for wearing Puerto Rican shirt

New video sparking outrage in Chicago the man accused of harassing a woman wearing a T shirt with a Puerto Rican flag. And there are now new questions about a police officer also seen in that video. Here's ABC's Alex for us. Are you cannot be worried that any knife through okay. In the disturbing to watch now gone viral video this man can be heard verbally assaulting mere Aries Ari because she's wearing a T shirt with the Puerto Rican flag. Because I can't know. As the barrage of insults continues at the Chicago forest preserve errors Ari pleads with the nearby officer to help. Officer I feel highly uncomfortable feeling good news and deadpan you know American please Puerto Rico a US commonwealth is home to more than three million American citizens. There was aren't tries to keep a safe distance you've always. I hear me. Again American League any. Can't please get away and then came in a man in a verbal attack finally ends when other cops arrive and arrest the man Tim tried this. The officer who stood by without hoping now under investigation the officer shouldn't stepped in and he should have done something. And I think that's that's the reason that we hear today. David that man has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct of the officer in question is now on desk duty pending outcome of the investigation David Ellis pres with a spank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.