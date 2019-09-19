Transcript for New images from California synagogue attack

And next, the chilling surveillance video just released tonight of the deadly shooting at a synagogue near San Diego. The gunman seen entering with an assault-style rifle on the last day of passover. That was in April. He killed one woman who was simply standing in the lobby and wounded three, including the rabbi, before rushing out. And then the heros, including a man with no weapon, chasing after the suspect, who was holding that ar-style weapon. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: For the first time, we're seeing hate-crime killer John earnest storming a synagogue with an ar-style rifle, opening fire even before he got inside. In a preliminary hearing today in San Diego, prosecutors laid out their murder case in that April shooting. Among the key evidence, that surveillance video. Entering the synagogue, the shooter immediately encountering Lori gilbert-kay, she turns to flee, but is cut down by bullets. At the bottom of your screen, the chabad of poway rabbi is shot and wounded. Several others wounded. In the sanctuary nearby, terror and confuse take over. Some jump up from the pews race to the door, then turn back. Then the gunman's riving jams. Then, you can see Oscar Stewart, in the white shirt, chasing after him. I didn't think about what I was doing. I didn't think about what I was doing. Instinctively I ran towards him. I yelled, "I'm going to kill you." Reporter: Other congregants follow as Ernest flees to his car. An offcue duty border patrolman begins firing, but misses. In an open letter posted minutes before the shooting, Ernest allegedly called for the killing of Jews, and then calmly called 911 on himself right after the shooting. So what happened? I hoped fire at a synagogue. Reporter: Today, he sat stone-faced throughout much of the hearing. And David, earnest is also accused of trying to torch a San Diego area mosque in a separate crime. Now, earnest has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. As for that assault-style rifle, David, authorities tell us he purchased it legally. David? Matt Gutman live in California. Matt, thank you.

