Transcript for New images show the dangerous and unsanitary conditions of migrant holding facilities

Next tonight to the growing concerns over reports of deplorable conditions for children held in migrant holding facilities in the U.S. We're hearing from a lawyer and doctor describing it as, quote, "Torture." Living in filth, no soap. No toothbrushes. But president trump defending his administration. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: These images show what inspectors call dangerous and unsanitary conditions at this migrant holding facility for adults in El Paso. But tonight we are hearing from a doctor and a lawyer who interviewed children at two other Texas customs and border patrol centers. They say they witnessed inhumane scenes. This felt worse than jail. Reporter: Dr. Dolly Siever examined infants and children being held at the Ursula facility in McAllen, Texas, seen in these government handout images last year. Speaking exclusively to ABC news, she describes what she calls akin to torture. Fluorescent lights on 24/7. No access to basic sanitation. Babies drinking from the same unwashed bottles for days. The conditions at these facilities are placing them at increased risk for infection, disease, and death. Reporter: Attorney Lauren Binford, who interviewed children at this facility in Clint, Texas, detailed equally dire conditions. Children left to care for each other. They're sleeping on concrete blocks. There are open toilets in the room. There is no soap. These children are being held in a completely inappropriate facility. Reporter: Last week federal judges scolded administration attorneys who argued the conditions are adequate. I find it inconceivable that the government would say that that is safe and sanitary. Reporter: Today, the vice president, pressed if the trump administration is doing enough for the children in its custody. Aren't toothbrushes and blanket and medicine, basic conditions for kids, aren't they a part of how the trump administration, America, treats children? Well, of course they are, Jake. It's one of the reasons we continue to call on congress to give dhs, customs and border protection, additional resources at the border. Reporter: The president had this to say. We're doing a fantastic job under the circumstances. Reporter: We asked customs and border protection to respond, and they told us they have limited resources but are working to provide the best possible care to everyone in their custody, especially children. And they say allegations of civil rights abuses or mistreatment are taken seriously. Tom? Lana, thank you. Overseas to the new headline

