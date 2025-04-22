IMF forecasts global economic slowdown, with US hit hard, amid tariffs war

The stark warning comes as the stock market is on pace for its worst April since the Great Depression.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live