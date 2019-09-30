-
Now Playing: House Intelligence Committee expects to hear from whistleblower 'very soon': Schiff
-
Now Playing: Americans react to impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Impeachment battle heats up as the president's defenders present his case
-
Now Playing: Barr 'surprised and angered' Trump lumped him in with Giuliani, source tells ABC News
-
Now Playing: Does Nate Silver buy that public opinion on impeachment is shifting?
-
Now Playing: 'I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff': Giuliani
-
Now Playing: 'I'm deeply disturbed' by whistleblower complaint: Former Trump adviser
-
Now Playing: President Trump defending himself from Ukraine scandal in new Twitter video
-
Now Playing: US special envoy to Ukraine resigned amid whistleblower scandal
-
Now Playing: US denies Iran’s claims that it offered to drop sanctions for a meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at whistleblower, supporters in video: ‘We’re in a war’
-
Now Playing: State Department issues subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
-
Now Playing: Impeachment explained
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower says White House engages in cover up
-
Now Playing: Acting DNI explains handling of whistleblower complaint
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The last 48 hours of impeachment news
-
Now Playing: What to watch as impeachment inquiry unfolds
-
Now Playing: Fallout after DNI testifies on whistleblower report