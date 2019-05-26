Transcript for Impeachment talks heat up

Back here at home, sticking with politics, Democrats and Republicans faced off over the prospect of impeaching the president. President trump fueling the debate this week, giving attorney general William Barr sweeping new powers to go public with classified information as he investigates the investigation. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, with a growing number of congressional Democrats calling for impeachment, a top Republican senator is issuing a stark warning. Impeachment would be political suicide because there's no reason to impeach the president. Reporter: Democrats digging in, saying this goes beyond politics. When we don't hold this president accountable to the rule of law and to the united States constitution, just look at the fact that currently, over a number of abuses of power, but the public's trust is at stake. Reporter: For weeks Democrats have been demanding the full and unredacted Mueller report be released, and requesting testimony from Mueller and former white house counsel don mcgahn. The president claiming executive privilege. Preventing the former white house lawyer from testifying. They don't feel they can win the election, so they're trying to do the thousand stabs. Reporter: The president is now facing questions over granting attorney general William Barr unprecedented powers to declassify information from other agencies over how the FBI's Russia investigation into the trump campaign began. Now I'm insisting that we get to the bottom of this. I think transparency is good for the American people. Reporter: The president going as far as to call the FBI investigation a criminal act. They have unsuccessfully tried to take down the wrong person. You look at Comey, Mccabe, probably people higher than that. Reporter: Press secretary Sarah Sanders asked if trump would accept Barr's conclusion, even if it found no wrongdoing. Look, I'm not going to get ahead of what the final conclusion is. But we already know that there was a high level of corruption that was taking place. Stephanie, we've learned the president's lawyers and house committees have come to an agreement about the trump financial records they've been fighting over in court? Reporter: Yes, they've reached the agreement with the house intelligence and financial services panels to hold off for now on making the records public. In exchange, trump's attorneys have agreed to an expedited court schedule. This means we may not see the documents for a while, or at all. Tom? Stephanie, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.