Transcript for Increase of migrant children in US custody

Mary, thank you. The white house also facing questions tonight over the alarming scene at the southern border. More than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children are now in U.S. Custody. Reporters not allowed to go in, but legal advocates for the children are talking. And ABC's Cecilia Vega from the southern border, she's in Texas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, crammed inside these massive tent structures on the southern border, so many migrant children, some are forced to sleep on the floor. The Biden administration not allowing journalists in to see for themselves, but two lawyers who did get in spoke to some 20 kids and they paint a disturbing picture. The unaccompanied children not supposed to be held here more than three days. Instead, some stay for a full week. 45 to 50 kids without their parents sharing a space like this. That is where they would spend their entire day. They did tell us that every few days, they were allowed to go into a courtyard for about 20 minutes. Reporter: How young are we talking? We saw the whole spectrum from 1 to 17. Reporter: Authorities overwhelmed. The other side of this river, that's Mexico right there. Take a look here this is the border patrol on stand by during the day. At night, they tell me, it's mayhem. Sources telling ABC news the more than 4,200 children currently in custody is at record levels. Authorities detaining more than 500 kids a day. The Biden administration now bringing in FEMA to help with the crush and opening new facilities. We have a lot of critics, but many of them are not putting forward solutions. Reporter: What you heard sounds like it really hit you to your core. So see very young children scared, confused about what was going on, not being able to contact family members, it was just really emotional to see the pain that these young people were in. And so let's get to Cecilia, with us tonight from Texas. Republican leaders, as we know Cecilia, from the house, were on the border today drawing attention to all of this, and what are you hearing from your sources, what's driving these numbers that have been worsening? Reporter: Yeah, David, I've been talking to so many people. Look, the Biden administration isn't sending these unaccompanied minors back across the border like the trump administration did. That clearly is leading to some of the overcrowding that you're seeing here behind me. There is this perception that it's easier to cross now under the Biden administration. This message of do not come now isn't getting through. But David, you know this, these kids, they are facing horrible conditions back home. A heartbreaking situation out here on the border. Cecilia, thank you. We're going to turn next here this evening to the deadly

