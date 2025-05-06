India fires several missiles at 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan

India has fired several missiles targeting sites of "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan, according to the Indian Defense Ministry. At least three people were killed, the Pakistani army said.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live