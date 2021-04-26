India at global epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic

There are reported more than 350,000 new cases a day and the death toll is surging. Experts say the overwhelming surge may be fueled by a “double-mutant” variant detected in the country.
2:29 | 04/26/21

