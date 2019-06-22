Transcript for Indianapolis Archdiocese's request to remove same-sex high school teacher denied

We'll stay tracking those schools. Now a jesuit school against the arch diocese in Minneapolis. The church threatening to break ties with the school for refusing to fire a teacher in a same sex marriage. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: It's a stark break from a catholic church. Tonight a jesuit high school in Indiana standing by a gay teacher. We're trying to do the right thing. He's a long time valued member of the school. Excellent teacher. Highly qualified. Reporter: The school saying the Indianapolis arch diocese sent a letter demanding his employee be terminated because he's married to a man. The school refusing to comply. Why can't they teach in a catholic school if they're doing a great job? They love their students. The students love them. Reporter: The arch diocese issuing a decree revoking the school's status as a catholic institution saying it's not about sexual orientation, rather our expectation that employees inside a catholic school abide by all church teachings. Tonight a prominent jesuit priest praising the actions of the school. I think this will provide a template or road map. Tom, the school says it hopes for reconciliation with the arch diocese. In the meantime they plan to appeal this decision all the way up to the Vatican. Tom? Thank you. Much more ahead on "World news tonight" Saturday.

