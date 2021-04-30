Indianapolis Colts draft former refugee

More
Paye’s mom fled civil war in Liberia, after her father was killed and worked two jobs in the U.S. to support her son. Now, he wants to make sure “she never has to lift a finger again.”
2:05 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indianapolis Colts draft former refugee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Paye’s mom fled civil war in Liberia, after her father was killed and worked two jobs in the U.S. to support her son. Now, he wants to make sure “she never has to lift a finger again.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77427954","title":"Indianapolis Colts draft former refugee ","url":"/WNT/video/indianapolis-colts-draft-refugee-77427954"}