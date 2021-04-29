Transcript for 8 indicted in alleged hazing death of college sophomore

And now to those new developments in the alleged hazing death of a sophomore at bowling green state university. Today, prosecutors announced indictments for eight former fraternity members. Charges range from hazing to manslaughter. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Stone Folts was 20 years old, pledging at bowling green state university in Ohio when he died of alcohol poisoning just days after an offcampus initiation event. He was an amazing kid. Just an absolute loving kid. Reporter: The fraternity now permanently expelled and tonight, eight former members have been indicted in connection with Folz's death. We believe and allege that hazing was an integral part of this event. Reporter: Stone told his mother beforehand the event would involve drinking. I saw, well, that sounds really stupid, and he said, it's just part of the ritual, I have to but I don't want to. Reporter: Prosecutors say stone and other pledges were given a full bottle of hard liquor and told to drink it all. Hours later, stone was found unresponsive in his apartment. Okay, are you starting the compressions again? Yeah. Reporter: He died three days To me, he was forced into something that the outcome is he was murdered. Reporter: The fraternity members who were charged are scheduled to appear in court may 19th. Prosecutors said today more people could still face charges. Linsey? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.