Several injured in Washington D.C. stabbing spree

Six people were injured after a man police who police say was in an "altered mental state" from an unknown substance began stabbing people in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live